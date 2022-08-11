Imran targeting army under anti-state agenda: Kh Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his party leadership were working on anti-state agenda by targeting Pakistan Army.

In his statement on the social networking site Twitter, the minister wrote that power is a temporary thing, and no one always has it, but the deprivation of power has made Imran Khan crazy.

He said that it is right to disagree, but attacking institutions and encouraging rebellion is clearly an enmity with the state. Khawaja Asif alleged that the former PM and his workers are working on the enemy’s agenda by targeting the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir reiterated the resolve of the government to strengthen democracy besides combating fascist attitudes in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the minister said Imran Khan started fascism in 2014 and promoted hatred in the country.

“Imran Khan not only promoted undemocratic attitudes but also openly invited people for civil disobedience through torching electricity bills,” he added. He said the people were asked not to deposit utility bills besides encouraging overseas Pakistani to send money through ‘Hundi’ in 2014 rather than banks. He went on to say that the PTI chief not only leveled allegations of traitors against patriotic Pakistanis, but also launched smear campaign after tragic army chopper’s incident in Balochistan. He said later history had proved all those who were dubbed as traitors either for raising voice for provincial autonomy and minority or for supremacy of the constitution as most patriotic people of the country. He said it was imperative to save the country from ‘Imrani Fitna’ as he (Imran) had already destroyed the national economy, but also ruined foreign policy.

“Imran badly damaged diplomatic image of the country and efforts were made to vitiate our relations with conventional friendly countries which always support Pakistan in time of odd,” he said.

The minister said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only ensured supremacy of the Constitution, but also untiring efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. He said the government’s concrete measures have put the national economy on right track, and soon inflation would plunge. He said Pakistani currency has been gradually strengthening and Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed a bullish trend. Replying to a question, the minister said there was a clear difference between freedom of expression and maligning national institutions through baseless allegations.