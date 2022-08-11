COAS General Bajwa in UK for what? Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) on an official visit on Thursday.

The army chief will attend the Passing out Parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst as a chief guest.

General Bajwa will also call on the military leadership of the UK during the visit.

Before he left for the UK, General Bajwa met Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

During the meeting, the army chief termed terrorism a “global threat” that has the “potential” to destabilize the region and called for a “well-coordinated response” to counter it, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security issues, and measures to further enhance bilateral defense collaboration.

Lieutenant General Al Zayid acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and offered condolence on the loss of precious lives during a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and also pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.