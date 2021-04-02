HSY ‘honoured’ to have met Qamar Javed Bajwa

Famous Pakistani fashion designer HSY, or Hassan Shehryar Yasin, said Thursday that it was a huge honour to meet Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. In an Instagram post, HSY said that, “It was a huge honor to get to meet Chief of the Army General Bajwa. My mammoos and chachas have all served with honor and dignity in the Pakistan Army, the Air force and the Pakistan Navy.” “I have seen first-hand their dedication and commitment and their willing to put their lives in danger to protect and safeguard our Country”, he added. HSY finished his post with, “I have always held the armed forces in the highest regard and was humbled to have met Gen Bajwa at the Pride of Pakistan Pavilion. Long live Pakistan.”













