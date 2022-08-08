Kasatkina rallies to beat Rogers in WTA San Jose final

SAN FRANCISCO: Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Shelby Rogers in three sets Sunday, capturing her fifth WTA title at the hardcourt tournament in San Jose, California.Kasatkina, ranked 12th in the world and seeded seventh, triumphed 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-2 as she went one better than her runner-up finish to Danielle Collins in San Jose last year, lifting her first WTA trophy since St. Petersburg last year.The victory will move the 25-year-old back into the top 10 in the tennis world rankings.Kasatkina denied the 45th-ranked Rogers a maiden title. The 29-year-old American was playing in just her third WTA final, and her first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.Kasatkina’s all-court game and crafty shot selection proved too much for the big-hitting Rogers.The American was unable to capitalize on some suspect serving from Kasatkina in the early going and coming off worse in the longer rallies.Kasatkina capped a week that saw her post victories over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and top 10 players ArynaSabalenka and Paula Badosa, ranked fourth in the world, on the way to the final.