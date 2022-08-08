Domestic violence: Indian woman commits suicide in US, Netizens fight for justice

In New York, a 30-year-old lady of Indian descent allegedly committed suicide after accusing her husband and in-laws of domestic abuse. The woman, named as Mandeep Kaur, described her suffering in a distressing video, saying, “They forced me to die.”

Mandeep Kaur allegedly made the following statement in a video before she passed away: “My husband and my in-laws are to blame for my death. They prevented my survival. For the past eight years, he has been defeating me continuously.

“I tolerated my husband’s torture for the past 8 years thinking that he will improve one day but this never happened. He has used violence against me for past 8 years. I tried my best. I am being abused daily and I can’t tolerate the torture anymore,” Mandeep can be seen heard saying in the video.

She also claimed that her spouse had been unfaithful, adding, “Yet I ignored it and moved here” (New York). However, regardless of whether he was intoxicated or not, he started beating me up. He carried on with his affairs.

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Mandeep’s maternal family had made an effort to get involved. Mandeep said that her husband had beaten her and kidnapped her for three days. Then, her father made the decision to call the police. Mandeep stated that her husband approached her and asked for her assistance in rescinding the complaint after a police report was filed.

Mandeep said she withdrew the complaint, saying “I tried to save the marriage but my in-laws didn’t let it happen.