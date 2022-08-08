Domestic violence: Indian woman commits suicide in US, Netizens fight for justice

In New York, a 30-year-old lady of Indian descent allegedly committed suicide after accusing her husband and in-laws of domestic abuse. The woman, named as Mandeep Kaur, described her suffering in a distressing video, saying, “They forced me to die.” Mandeep Kaur allegedly made the following statement in a video before she passed away: “My husband and my in-laws are to blame for my death. They prevented my survival. For the past eight years, he has been defeating me continuously. “I tolerated my husband’s torture for the past 8 years thinking that he will improve one day but this never happened. He has used violence against me for past 8 years. I tried my best. I am being abused daily and I can’t tolerate the torture anymore,” Mandeep can be seen heard saying in the video. She also claimed that her spouse had been unfaithful, adding, “Yet I ignored it and moved here” (New York). However, regardless of whether he was intoxicated or not, he started beating me up. He carried on with his affairs. In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Mandeep’s maternal family had made an effort to get involved. Mandeep said that her husband had beaten her and kidnapped her for three days. Then, her father made the decision to call the police. Mandeep stated that her husband approached her and asked for her assistance in rescinding the complaint after a police report was filed. Mandeep said she withdrew the complaint, saying “I tried to save the marriage but my in-laws didn’t let it happen. Kaur reportedly claimed in the video that was recorded before her passing, “They’ll be answerable to God and the Karma will handle them. They have forced me to perish. I am compelled to abandon both my kids and the planet. The Indian-origin woman’s suicide has sparked “the Kaur movement,” in which Netizens are fighting for her justice. Her two girls, who are now ages four and six, are left behind. Kuldeep Kaur, a relative of Mandeep, asserted that the couple’s transfer to New York was the catalyst for the domestic abuse to begin. “My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York and he started torturing her. He wanted a son and wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry,” Kuldeep Kaur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. At the Najibabad Police Station in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a FIR has been filed against the wife’s husband and her in-laws. The investigation is being conducted by the New York Police department. The family of Mandeep Kaur is working very hard to return her body to India.