Sara Ali Khan’s indulgent meal will leave you hungry

Sara Ali Khan’s love for food isn’t even a secret anymore. The diva, besides being one of the most popular young stars in the country, is famous for her culinary adventures. Sara is a self-proclaimed foodie and her unabashed love for all things delicious is something we really appreciate. She recently tried a host of dishes at a popular restaurant in Delhi. The actress reshared Instagram Stories by Tasheen Rahimtoola and gave us a view of the decadent spread. The collage images featured what looked like a yogurt-based curry, a roasted meat dish, a steamed dish that was served with a side of vegetables and toppings, and a shrimp dish with rice. There were other dishes inspired by Indian street food served with a gourmet twist as well. We could also spot delicious stuffed cornets along with other mouth-watering delicacies.

Sara Ali Khan is a bonafide foodie and someone who loves to try new cuisines. Once, she gave us a sneak peek into her dessert picks. Sara shared a picture of drool-worthy tiramisu on Instagram Stories and made us hungry. She added “more like,” followed by another sticker that read, “Killermisu.”

Sara Ali Khan, who is also an avid traveller, makes it a point to enjoy local food wherever she goes. She dropped a collage on Instagram Stories recently and it was the glimpse of her meal that made us slurp. Colourful smoothie bowls and juices aside, there was also an image of cookies in a coffee cup and colourful candies. “The only damn I give,” wrote Sara.

Sara Ali Khan’s yummy breakfast diaries will also make your mouth water. When she was busy spending some fun time with friends in the Netherlands, it was her food diaries that kept us hooked to our phones. She once shared a snap of a delicious and wholesome breakfast spread that she enjoyed with her friends. There were four plates of different dishes in the photo. While two plates showed scrambled eggs served on multigrain bread and a side of greens and cherry tomatoes. Another plate featured croissants, bacon, avocado and a leafy green salad. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re!