Arts Council holds a beautiful calligraphy exhibition

A three-day-long calligraphy exhibition has begun here on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. The exhibition was organized in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council Alhamra and VSCOPK. The exhibition features 26 calligraphy artworks from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Which one from Saudi Arabia and twenty-five from Pakistan have been displayed. Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that the art of calligraphy has a special place in Islamic civilization and culture the work of the youth is commendable, and the viewer finds himself immersed in the feelings of spirituality. She further said that in the displayed artworks the artists have written Quranic verses in a very beautiful manner. As Pakistan is one of the countries where artists have done a great job in calligraphy and Alhamra is continuing special efforts for the promotion and development of the art of calligraphy, in this regard regular workshops are being organized, and classes were organized in the summer camp under the direction of Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen. The current art exhibition will continue till Friday 5th August.