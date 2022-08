Organizing Meri Kahani Award Show is a welcome initiative, Uzma Shahid Butt

Rawalpindi: The delegation of Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce participated in Sanel Meel Meri Kahani Award Show organized by Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur. Uzma Butt President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce, Senior Vice President Almas Akhtar, Vice President Noreen Akhtar, Ex-President NeelamKhalid Chaudhry and Executive Member Fauzia Tabasim were rewarded with awards.

On this occasion, President RawalpindiWomen’s Chamber of Commerce Uzma Butt said that organizing Meri Kahani AwardShow by Bahawalpur Women’s Chamber of Commerce is a welcome initiative for women entrepreneurs. women are playing their role in every field and are not less than anyone else. The government should also support such type of events.