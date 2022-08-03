Iran assures support for Palestinians against Israel’s expansionist policies

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, underlined Tehran’s solidarity for the oppressed Palestinian people and their fight against the “apartheid” Zionist regime’s expansionist ambitions.

Amir-Abdollahian also urged solidarity and cooperation across Islamic nations in response to the Israeli regime’s assault against Palestinians during a meeting with the secretary general of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement, Ziad al-Nakhala, in Tehran on Tuesday night.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that more peace and solidarity among Islamic nations would further weaken the adversaries in light of Israel and the US’s failures to suppress the Palestinian resistance.

For his part, Nakhala appreciated Iran’s support for the Palestinian people’s resistance and lauded the country’s constructive role in regional developments and its active diplomacy toward other countries.

Iran’s achievements, in fact, belong to the entire Muslim community, he said.

Nakhala criticised some regional initiatives aimed at pressuring the Islamic Republic while downplaying the genuine danger the Israeli state poses to the Muslim community, particularly Palestinians.

Four Arab nations—the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco—signed agreements for rapprochement with the Israeli government until the end of 2020. The agreements, also known as the Abraham Accords, were promoted by Donald Trump, a former US president.

The agreements have been criticised by Palestinians and their regional and international allies as a “stab in the back” to the Palestinian cause of freedom from Israeli occupation and violence.

Additionally, in order to offset what they refer to as “Iran’s hostile operations” in the region, the United States and Israel have gained the assistance of some regional states.

The Islamic Jihad leader, however, said the endeavors and stances of the Islamic Republic in confronting the world’s hegemonic powers and supporting the oppressed nations against the occupiers and foreign powers herald blessings and strength for the resistant nation of Palestine and weakness for the enemies of the Muslim world.

He underlined the need for further unity between Palestinian groups, saying resistance is the only way to push out the occupiers from Palestine.