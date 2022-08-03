Rupee struggling against US dollar; gains a little

KARACHI: Rupee is struggling against the US dollar and gains a little. The US dollar on Wednesday continued its losing streak in the interbank and open market against the rupee, a day after the IMF said that the country has fulfilled its last condition of raising the levy on fuel prices.

According to forex dealers, the US dollar lost Rs0.90 today in the interbank against the rupee and traded at Rs237.48 while the banks are selling the greenback at Rs238.

In the open market, the US dollar traded between Rs238 and Rs240.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan has achieved all the set targets for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz said Pakistan has achieved all the financial targets set by the fund and the last action was accomplished on July 31 by extending the levy on petrol.

Ruiz said the 7th and 8th reviews have been completed and the IMF Executive Board will meet in the third week of August.

