Rupee gains 45 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday strengthened by 45 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs238.38 against the previous day’s closing of Rs238.83. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs239 and Rs241 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 94 paisa and closed at Rs244.00 against the last day’s closing of Rs244.94. The Japanese Yen gained two paisa to close at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of Rs1.39 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs290.72 as compared to its last closing of Rs292.11. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 14 paisas each to close at Rs64.90 and Rs63.45 respectively.