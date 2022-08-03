I will leave this world, video of child goes viral. Getting homework done from the children is the toughest job for parents because often they get tired in the process and also annoy their parents.

One such video has emerged from India in which a young child can be seen expressing his frustration while doing homework. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the child is saying to his mother that ‘mummy I am worried, why did I come into this world, I will leave this world.’

The mother asks the child why will you leave the world?’

On this, the innocent child replies that ‘I’m not happy because you are bad.’ The interesting video after being shared on Instagram is rapidly going viral on social media and has been viewed and commented on by thousands of users so far.

One user wrote: ‘I wonder how this kid learned such things.’ A female user made a smiling emoji and wrote, ‘Son, I too will leave this world.’

