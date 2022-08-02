ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is dishonest, corrupt, and a money-launderer. The ruling coalition launched a scathing attack on Tuesday on PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in the prohibited funding case, said the party received funds from illegal sources.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict, found that donations were taken from the United States of America, Australia, Canada and the United Arab Emirates — amounting to billions of rupees.

PTI received funds from 34 individuals and 351 businesses including companies, the ECP verdict states.

Responding to the ECP’s major decision, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the commission’s verdict on PTI’s prohibited funding case “charge sheets Imran for violating the Constitution”.

“[It] charge sheets Imran for violating the Constitution submitting false affidavits and accepting foreign money,” he said.

ECP verdict on PTI foreign funding case chargesheets Imran Niazi for violating the Constitution, submitting false affidavits & accepting foreign money. Proven yet again that he is a certified liar. Nation should ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 2, 2022

“Proven yet again that he is a certified liar. Nation should ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners,” he added.

Imran Khan is dishonest, corrupt, and money-launderer: public chants

In a tweet following the ECP order, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz chided Khan for being a “liar and money launderer”.

“Khan is the only politician of Pakistan who has been proven, in a single judgment with irrefutable evidence, to be a liar, corrupt, a money launderer, and acting on the influence of external forces,” she said.

قوم کو غلامی سے نجات کا بھاشن دینے والا خود بیرونی طاقتوں کا غلام ثابت ہوا۔ان سے پیسہ لیتا رہا اور اس پیسے کو ملک میں فتنہ فساد اور بربادی کے لیے خرچ کرتا رہا۔

اس فارن ایجنٹ کو پاکستان کی ترقی کو روکنے،CPEC کے خاتمے کےلیے لانچ کیا گیا تھا۔سرشرم سے جھک گیا#ImportedIKImportedPTI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 2, 2022

“The idol of patriotism fell on its face today.”

In a press conference in Islamabad, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the judgment has proved the ex-prime minister is the “biggest thief”.

Abbasi said that Khan received funding worth Rs1.5 billion illegally.

Those who gave funds to Imran Khan include Indian and Israeli citizens, he added.

A huge amount was also received from the US, the PML-N leader said, adding that the law does not allow for funds from even a single foreigner.

“If the amount was meant for welfare, then how were Rs550 million transferred into the accounts of the political party?” asked Abbasi.

“The whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan,” the PML-N leader said, adding “the law will take its course on the matter.”

PPP stalwart Farhatullah Babar hailed the CEC, ECP members, and Akbar S Babar — who filed the petition in 2014 — after the verdict.

It’s most instructive that those painted as heroes thru relentless propaganda for years turn out to be villains. Those who stand out today in the nation’s forward march are the CEC #SikandarSultanRaja, @ECP_Pakistan & @asbabar786 — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) August 2, 2022

“It’s most instructive that those painted as heroes thru relentless propaganda for years turn out to be villains. Those who stand out today in the nation’s forward march are the CEC #SikandarSultanRaja, @ECP_Pakistan, and @asbabar786,” he said.

Imran Khan is dishonest, corrupt, and money-launderer: public chants