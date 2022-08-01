ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday said he wanted to change the party’s constitution to make it a strong political entity so that it could play a vibrant role for the supremacy of democracy.

“I have been with the party for 20 years, and have always supported the truth and will continue to do so. The party is united and will remain so,” he said while addressing a press conference. Shujaat said a campaign had been launched against him on social media.

“I had told Pervaiz Elahi to be my candidate instead of being a nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. We will be happy if the PTI makes Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister for life, but we will not support Imran Khan,” he added.