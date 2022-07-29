Pak-US trade witnesses over 44pc growth during FY2022

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United State of America (USA) witnessed an increase of 44.91pc during twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to the USA were recorded at US $6798.982m during July-June (2021-22) against exports of $5030.724m during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 35.14pc, SBP data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, exports to USA during June 2022 also surged by 15.38pc from $555.492m to $640.935m. Similarly, month-on-month exports to the USA rose by 18.38pc during June 2022 as compare with exports of $541.391m in May 2022, the SBP data said. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries also witnessed an increase of 26.56pc in twelve months, from $25638. 974m to$32450.087m, the SBP data said. On the other hand, imports from the US during the period under review were recorded at $3055.169m against $2447.281m of last year, showing an increase of 24.83pc in July- June (2021-22). Meanwhile, year-on-year imports from the US during June 2022 also increased by 36.60pc from $247.424m last year to $337.985m. On month-on-month basis, the imports from the US rose by 42.55pc during June 2022 as compared to the import of $237.092m in May 2022, SBP data said. The overall imports increased by 32.75pc, from $54272.920m to $72.048m during the period under review. The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $2583.443m against $3743.813m during same period of last year, showing 44.91pc growth.