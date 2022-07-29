Flip-Flop Dramatic Political Situation

Punjab by-election on July 22 conducted over 20 seats with the turnout of almost 45% voters. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won 15 seats, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) 4 seats, and 1 by independent respectively. PTI had 188 seats including 10 from Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), and PML-N achieved 179 seats out of 369 at the Punjab Assembly. A flip-flop dramatic situation was observed when a letter from PML-Q’s President, Shujaat Hussain was claimed to be written and declared authentic by the Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari where Shujaat Hussain’s instructions were declared after the voting not to be with PTI. Thus, 176 votes were declared for the seat of Chief Minister candidate Pervaiz Elahi by minimizing 10 votes. The decision turned the tables in favor of Hamza Shahbaz who took oath as Chief Minister (CM) the next day early in the morning. Later on, the honorable bench of the Supreme Court including Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar declared Hamza Shahbaz’s selection as CM null and void, and Pervaiz Elahi was ordered to resume the functioning of CM office on the immediate basis.

The ousted government of PTI swept the election by unpredictable results. Presently, Pakistan is facing a challenging economic imbalance, and political upheavals are blowing the fire. The political parties’ ideological differences by raising voices against each other affect their reputation. The personal attacks and language issues are observed on political grounds that are affecting not only each other but creating a repute at the international level. It seems to be a fight of gaining power by using all means of tactics. Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) disapproval of the honorable Supreme Court’s bench was quite obvious after their press conference by boycotting the court’s proceedings. After a flip-flop political situation, the new PTI government in Punjab has started functioning.

Every penny needs to be spent with great responsibility when Pakistan is trying its level best to meet International Monetary Fund demands.

PTI has raised their concerns over the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded to hold fair and free upcoming General Elections under a credible ECP. Their demand for an early decision of elections as this is the only way to lead to the prosperous and economic stability of the country. At the economic crunch, there is a need for an amicable solution with political stability as political stability will give a solid foundation to work on the imbalances.

According to the government Economic Survey, Pakistan has shown an increased growth rate of 5.6% and 6% respectively in the last two years. The steps from the previous government are appreciated, and we all would like to see a prosperous Pakistan as no doubt, in every government, the projects and deliverances were there. There is a requirement and actual need to realize and take good care of all implementations from time to time instead of abandoning them. It’s a great financial loss. Every government needed to be vigilant, careful, and sympathetic enough towards the country. As brick by brick makes a building, why take out bricks from in between as seems to make it collapse for one’s satisfaction and win over each other.

Another step in this regard is observed when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting demanded 1 Billion rupees to hold the upcoming 14th August celebrations. At this phase of economic crunch, how such a large amount can even be thought of for celebrations. It is recommended to hold simple ceremonies at the President’s house and Governor’s houses in each province. Every penny has to be spent with great responsibility at this hour when Pakistan is trying its level best to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) demands.

However, Pakistan’s inflation has raised to 21.3% since June which shows the macroeconomic imbalances’ challenges. The political upheavals forced the government to make a tough decisions such as ending subsidies and raising taxes. Furthermore, food prices, rising utility costs, and a potential raise in interest rates will surely slow down industrial activity with time in the country. Pakistan is facing a $6.4billion debt and the recent steps of going to IMF is tried to get the bailout package. According to a Bloomberg report, the rupee dropped out almost by 8% in the last single month.

However, by the implementation of strict conditions of IMF, it is tried to achieve such as; reducing the budget deficit, improving banking and tax legislation, strengthening the social safety net for poor households, reducing the foreign exchange market by the federal bank, and electricity subsidies. The common citizen is under a huge burden, and the result of Punjab by-elections can be associated with the economic crisis. The political imbalances and inflation is being considered the main factors in the PTI elections’ win, other than this the social media campaigns and young voters are other factors in flip flop dramatic result. The upcoming months seem to be turbulent for the country, and eyes on General elections that are strongly and favorably suggested by the majority to be conducted this year to stabilize the economic conditions of the country.

The writer is an award-winning columnist, researcher, and Adjunct Asst. Prof. at Riphah International University, Islamabad, Pakistan. She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com.