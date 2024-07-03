19 children injured in school roof collapse

In a tragic incident, 19 children were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Tehsil Matta. Police report that the roof of the school in the Tangar area of Matta Tehsil, Swat, gave way, causing injuries to 19 young students. The school, located in a hilly region, had several rooms with rough, unstable roofs.

Rescue sources confirm that three children sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital in critical condition. The injured children, aged between 5 and 6 years, are receiving the best possible medical care, according to hospital administration.

This incident underscores the pressing need for improved safety standards in schools, particularly in remote and hilly areas. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse and prevent such tragedies in the future.