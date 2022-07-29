Elahi directs comprehensive foolproof monitoring system for public relief projects

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Friday directed the concerned authorities for development of a comprehensive foolproof monitoring system for all public relief projects of Punjab, which will be personally monitored by him. This he stated while talking to Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), Mr. Imran Amin during a meeting held to discuss the ongoing development of Central Business District Punjab. Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) promising to ensure bespoke and innovative real estate supply to contribute to national development.

CEO-LCBDDA briefed CM Punjab about the development progress in CBD Punjab. During the meeting, he mentioned that “CBD Punjab has its own significance in the development of the province. The mega project has a room full of opportunities and huge investment potential. This project has managed to grab the attention of domestic and international investors. Local and Foreign business councils and delegations have shown their keen interest to invest in CBD Punjab. The first and the most anticipated business district of Pakistan will open new avenues for local and foreign investments. CBD Punjab is the game changer for the province which will transform the fate of the people of Punjab by not only securing investments, generating revenues for the government and cope up with unemployment”.

CM Punjab, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi lauded the pace of development work of the project and stated that, “No stone should be left unturned for the completion of the project, public relief is the utmost priority of the Government of Punjab. The province of Punjab has immense potential in every field, and we encourage domestic and foreign investors to partner with the most promising province in Pakistan”. He also directed the development of a comprehensive foolproof monitoring system for all the public relief projects of Punjab, which will be personally monitored by the worthy CM himself.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has asked the line departments to remain fully alert in the wake of rains in different cities including Lahore and directed WASAs, rescue 1122 and PDMA to take steps to deal with the situation arising from the rain spell.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that organised work should be done for the timely drainage of water by utilizing the required machinery. He ordered concerned officials to monitor water disposal in the field and asked the traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic to ease the citizens’ movement.

The CM also ordered 24/7 monitoring of water flow in the Chenab River and added that the administration of the concerned districts should take necessary measures for the safety of the local population. Timely evacuation of people from the villages around the Chenab River should be ensured for shifting them to safer places; he said and concluded that best arrangements should be made to avoid any untoward situation.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to speed up relief activities for flood affectees in Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said that no effort should be spared in providing relief to the flood victims. The food and other needs of the flood-affected people should be taken care of; he said and added that the administration should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the affectees in the relief camps. The line departments have been mobilized for relief activities in the flood-affected areas and necessary items should be available in abundance in the relief camps, he stressed. Ch Parvez Elahi also directed to set up the medical camps in the affected areas and assured that the affected villages will not be left alone as providing relief to the affectees is a top priority.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PMLQ’s provincial parliamentary party held on Friday at the Punjab Assembly. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Fawad Chaudhry, Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Shah, Aun Abbas Bapi, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and MPAs attended the meeting.

186 assembly members reiterated their determination to make the government’s candidate Sibtain Khan successful in the election of the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. The parliamentary party formulated a strategy for the election of the Speaker and MPAs were briefed about the election procedure. The CM asserted that Allah Almighty would also succeed them in this phase and Sibtain Khan would clinch victory. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the majority is with them and Sibtain Khan will win. Asad Umer said that they are having full confidence in their colleagues and added that with the will of Allah Almighty, they will win.