Ch. Shujaat has been kicked out from PML-Q. PML-Q’s Central Working Committee (CWC) has decided to kick out Ch. Shujaat Hussain from the duties of party president, citing health concerns. The decision to dismiss Shujaat from the party command was taken at a CWC meeting headed by Senator Kamil Ali Agha in the chair at the Muslim League House on Thursday.

“It has become necessary to isolate Ch Shujaat to save the party from destruction,” said Kamil Ali Agha while talking to the media after the CWC meeting. Ch Shujaat has been the PML-Q president for the last two decades after Mian Azhar. He also served as a prime minister and senator.

The CWC meeting also decided to oust Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party. Of the five MNAs, Ch Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain, who is also a federal minister, and Tariq Bashir Cheema represent Ch Shujaat’s camp.

Ch. Shujaat kicked out from PML-Q.

The PML-Q got divided into two camps over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, and most of the party stalwarts sided with the PTI. While Chaudhry Shujaat, Salik Hussain, and Tariq Bashir Cheema supported the PML-N.

The CWC also constituted an election body headed by Advocate Jehangir A Jhojha. Noted PML-Q figures who attended the meeting included the former Gujrat district nazim. Younger brothers of Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Shafat Hussain, Jehangir Jhoja, and Khadija Umer Farooqi were also there.

The meeting decided that under Article 118/119 of the party’s constitution, polls would be held within 10 days. Senator Kamil Ali Agha said it was really an ‘unpleasant’ situation for everyone in association with the party.

Party keenly too decision

He said what had happened to the party in recent days was before everyone. He said the party keenly took this decision. Further adding that Ch Shujaat had lost decision-making powers because of ill health. Due to a conspiracy hatched by Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, a letter was used to ask PML-Q MPAs to vote for the PML-N damaged the party’s repute.

Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain said that the PML-Q’s central committee meeting cannot be held without the approval of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as no decision had been taken to convene the meeting of PML-Q’s central committee.

He said that Kamil Ali Aga was the general secretary of PML-Q’s Punjab chapter. He cannot act against the central president. Also said that PML-Q’s central working committee does not exist. There was no central working committee nor an executive committee and there was no information about the party meeting.

Earlier. PML-Q celebrated success in Punjab elections.