Maryam Nawaz under the umbrella of Markhor: Video

In a recent video that went viral on social media, Maryam Nawaz can be seen holding an umbrella with a logo of Markhor on it and Twitteratis have a lot to say about it.

“Maryam under the umbrella of the Markhor insignia, is equivalent to placing the Holy Qur’an over the head at Rukhsatii in Pakistani Politics. Our’s to be General Ranies are also in search of such umbrellas for debu in Balochistan Politics.” one tweet read.

— ahGunag (@Maho_Baluch) July 29, 2022

Another Twitter user corrected people saying, “Markhor, is not the ISI logo anymore. The new insignia of ISI contains an Eagle/Shaheen, which was commissioned and installed as a logo for ISI during DG Faiz’s time.”

— Sumaira Moueed (@MoueedSumaira) July 28, 2022

“They just made Markhor’s invisible Umbrella visible,” one user tweeted.

— Aneeza Ijaz (@aneezaijaz1) July 29, 2022



“Honor the vote under the shadow of Markhor!” another user said while quoting the punchline of PMLN.