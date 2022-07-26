Government must take a firm stand says, Maryam Nawaz

The government must take a firm stand & rise to the occasion Maryam Nawaz Tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz shared this Tweet via her official account just before the Supreme court’s decision on CM Punjab election. She Tweeted, ” The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion. Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo. Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”

Maryam stated soon after the Supreme Court rejected the coalition government’s petition to constitute a full bench on contentious Punjab chief minister election on Monday.

In another tweet, she said at least she knew that the full court would not be formed and justice will not be served. “This is what I wanted to tell the nation!.”

“No matter what you do people have come to know,” she said.

After hearing arguments from all sides for nearly eight hours on Monday, the SC decided not to form a full court bench, saying that the same bench would hear the case. As the SC decided not to form a full bench, the ruling coalition and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to boycott the apex court’s hearing.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has completed hearing into Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling in CM Punjab Election case. The reserved judgement will be announced shortly.