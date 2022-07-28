Pakistan’s regional exports increase 16.97pc to $4591.998m during FY2022

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 16.97pc in twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $4591.998m, which is 14.15pc of Pakistan’s overall exports of $32450.087m during July-June (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 36.08pc to $2781.480m from $2043.887m during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 41.28pc to $870.604m from $616.702m.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 43.81percent to $552.518m during the period under review from $983.314m whereas exports to India also dipped by 44.47pc to $1.292m from $2.327. Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 38.72pc to $373.412m from $269.168m in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 26.20pc to $5.775m from $4.576m, in addition exports to Maldives increased by 14.29pc to $6.917m from $6.052m, it added. On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $17813.680m during the period under review as compared to $13830.768m during last year, showing increase of 28.79pc.

The imports from China during July-June 2021-22 were recorded at $17296.838m against the $13301.183m during July-June 2020-21, showing an increase of 30.03pc during the period. Among other countries, imports from India worth $187.663m against the imports of $187.785m, decrease of 0.06pc while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 17.84pc from $179.228m to $147.249m. Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.96pc decrease from $85.102m to $81.728m whereas Pakistani imports from Bangladesh recorded at $97.500m from $76.134m during last year. The imports from Nepal witnessed increase of 12.62pc from $1.244m to $1.3001m, it said.