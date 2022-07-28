HEC urges students, faculty to secure certifications from Int’l universities

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has urged the university students, faculty members and alumni of Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to secure certifications from world-renowned universities to improve the quality of teaching and learning across the board.

HEC’s Coursera effort is one step in that manner.

All HEIs should strongly encourage their faculty members to take advantage of the courses offered on Coursera in order to qualify for at least one pertinent course.

One of the simplest and most economical ways to improve the skills that students and faculty members need to stay current with advances is through MOOCs. Please visit https://dlsei.hec.gov.pk for further information.

The HEC’s Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI) aims to give teachers and students at higher education institutions (HEIs) the chance to receive certificates from prestigious universities, enhancing their capacity for learning and professional growth.

A verified certificate from a world-renowned online platform can serve as proof for an employer that someone is abreast with cutting-edge tools and skills needed for a competitive career.

Innovation and technologies are the influential way to change the skill workers need in today’s economy.

It’s perceived that up to 85M jobs are to be required by 2025 and governments are facing a significant talent-gap to support digital transformation efforts.

To provide the online courses to all students through the world best online education provider, it would help students to provide in-demand skills and learning paths to new jobs for the entire workforce, with content from global thought leaders and experience implementing competitive national learning programmes.