Millennium Education wins Ed-Tech Award 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Millennium Education group wins the prestigious and pioneering Ed-TECH Educational Technology Award 2022 last day says a press release.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & Chief Executive of The Millennium Education Group Pakistan received the prestigious award from the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan His Excellency Dr. Arif Alvi at a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry RCCI promoting sector Technology Awards 2022.

The RCCI Technology Award-Category *Best Educational Technology Award* is a recognition of The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC and The Millennium Education Group outstanding contribution to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The awards were organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies, and products in the field of technology in Pakistan. The Technology awards were attended by dignitaries from the Chamber, leading private companies with Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan as the Chief Guest.

The Millennium Education Group and The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC are the only educational institutes to receive the Ed-Tech Educational Technology Award 2022 in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion CEO and Founder Dr. Faisal Mushtaq said that the importance of technology in education is particularly evident when it comes to the development of critical thinking. By integrating technology into existing curricula, teachers are harnessing technological tools as powerful educational tools. Moreover, the effective use of digital learning tools in classrooms increases student engagement, help teachers improve their lesson plans, and facilitates personalized learning. It also helps students build essential 21st-century skills. He also stated that all educational institutions in Pakistan need to adapt themselves towards the growing technological advancements in education. This is important if Pakistan has to compete with the World market.

The Millennium Education Group is Pakistan’s third-largest educational group in for K-12 education, providing teaching and learning for 35 years, with the largest K-12 teacher training Institute, 8150 plus active alumni, with access to over 25 educational qualifications and with 8 prestigious examination and qualification boards globally and The Millennium Universal College as the Transnational Higher Education Wing of The Millennium Education group. Recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, TMUC is an institution of higher learning dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, postgraduate, MBA, professional, skills, accounting, innovative sciences, fashion, design, media, and business education. Recently TME group has also recently established The Millennium Institute of Technology in Sindh -its first chartered University in the heart of Karachi, recognized by HEC and chartered by the government of Sindh, the Institute in another first is a Higher education hub based on the ethos of entrepreneurship, technology and design.