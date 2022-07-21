Gold price declines by Rs1200 to Rs144,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1200 per tola and was sold at Rs144,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs145,200 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs1028 and was sold at Rs123,457 against its sale at Rs 124,485 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs113,170 against its sale at Rs114,112, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1580 and Rs1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1708 against its sale at $1717, the association reported.