Sajal searching for the meaning of love

Actor and model Sajal Aly admitted she is searching for the meaning of love. Sajal Aly, who married her fellow celebrity Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, said in an interview that she could not pass comments on love as she is figuring out what it means in the first place.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor’s statements come amid the rumours of her divorce from the Resident Evil star are making rounds on social media platforms.

The speculations of their separation circulated when Ahad Raza Mir was absent at the promotional events and premiere of his wife’s movie Khel Khel Mein, which also starred Bilal Abbas Khan.

Moreover, he and his family did not attend the wedding of his sister-in-law Sajal Aly as well.

She had shunned the rumours by saying, she was thankful to have him in her life.

Things took a turn when the celebrity, who had switched her name to ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’ after her marriage, went back to her older Instagram name by having ‘Ahad Mir’ removed altogether. It read Sajal Ali on the social application Instagram.

They both unfollowed each other on the platform as well.