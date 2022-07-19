Over 12.3 mln children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

ISLAMABAD: The second Sub-National Immunisation Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022 reached more than 12.3 million children under the age of five.

The campaign was launched on June 27, covering 68 districts in all four provinces of the country. Over 100,000 trained and dedicated polio workers were engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), expressed satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the immunisation campaign.

He congratulated federal and provincial government leadership, frontline workers, parents, and caregivers, for playing an instrumental role in vaccinating eligible children during the campaign.

“The programme has completed the June campaign across the country with an overall coverage of 98% of the target. However, despite significant efforts of the involved authorities, families still feel reluctant amidst different perceptions of getting their children inoculated.”

“We will continue using targeted and focused campaigns as the opportunity to stop the virus circulation once and for ever,” Dr Baig said.

He said”Repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis.”