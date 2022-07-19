Pakistan records 459 new coronavirus cases

According to data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Tuesday morning, Pakistan reported 459 new coronavirus cases and no new virus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours.

According to NIH statistics, the death toll from coronavirus remains at 30,445, representing a ratio of 2.0 percent.

The positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2.80 percent, as 459 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 16,419 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 1,547,203.

The number of active patients is 9,620 with 163 patients in critical condition.

There were 546 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,507,138 with a 97.4% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province of the country, has reported 117 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 510,515. With no new death reported, the death toll remained at 13,585. 491,786 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

Sindh has recorded 245 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 588,338. There was no new death reported related to the deadly disease as the death toll in Sindh remained at 8,145. 567,237 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 18 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 220,526. With no new death reported, the death toll remained at 6,326. 212,886 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan recorded 12 new cases as the tally reached 35,666. The province reported no new death as the death toll remained at 378. 35,108 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 53 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 136,903. With no new death reported in the Federal Capital, the death toll reached 1,027. The number of recovered patients is 134,140 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 6 new cases during the last 24 hours as the tally reached 43,471. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 793. 42,517 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 8 new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached 11,784. With no new death reported in the province, the death toll remains at 191. The number of patients who recovered from the deadly disease reached 11,546.