Classical music festival ‘Yaad-e-Salamat’ opens at Alhamra

A two-day classical music festival, “Yaad-e- Salamat, ” started at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. The festival is a special presentation by Alhamra Arts Council and “Sham Chaurasi Music Circle”. On the festival’s first day, Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen welcomed all the guests, praised the services of classical artists, and said that this art is alive because of the interest of classical music listeners and attendees from all over the world, including Pakistan. She further said this festival would be a memorable event for classical music lovers. Deputy Director Alhamra Naveed Ul Hasan Bukhari said that Alhamra salutes all its legends, including the classical singers. On the first day of the festival, famous artists performed, including Ejaz Ali Khan, Arsh Khan, Muzammil, Anil Sunny Jimmy, Nader Ali Khan, Faizan Ali Khan, Shermiandad, Ali Raza, Nadeem Salamat Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Javed Niazi, Babar Niazi, Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan.