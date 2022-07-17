Polling process peacefully concludes in PP-97

FAISALABAD: The polling process for by-election in PP-97 (Faisalabad-I) concluded peacefully at 5pm, here on Sunday.

A spokesman for the district administration said that the local administration, in collaboration with police, election commission, and other law-enforcement agencies had made tight security arrangements across the constituency.

More than 5,000 security officials performed duties whereas various teams of Dolphin squad, Elite force, patrolling police and quick response force (QRF) remained on roads, especially in sensitive areas, he added.

He said that 1,513 officials of district administration, 228 lady health workers, 70 officials of Rescue-1122, and 22 female officials of Civil Defence also performed duties during by-election in PP-97.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retired) Sohail Ashraf and other officers monitored the polling activities through CCTV cameras in control rooms, established at DC Complex and Municipal Corporation Hall Chak Jhumra, he added.