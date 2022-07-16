LHC accepts PML-N’s appeal against notification of five PTI MPAs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday accepted for hearing the intra-court appeal submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against the notification of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs on five reserved seats.

The petition will begin being heard by a two-member LHC bench, consisting of Justices Abid Aziz Sheikh and Muzzamil Akhtar Shabbir, the day after tomorrow (Monday, July 18, 2022).

The ECP published a notification of PTI MPAs on July 6, 2022, in accordance with the LHC order. These included two seats for minorities and three seats for women.