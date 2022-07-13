Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies to be sent to IMF soon

The Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) will be submitted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shortly. The MEFP will be reviewed by various ministries in the coming days.

The staff-level talks with the IMF are scheduled for next week, following the dispatch of the MEFP. If the talks are successful, the sixth and seventh reviews will be finished.

The IMF has demanded that the assets of elected officials be made public. The IMF has also requested that the assets of government employees in grades 17 to 22 be made public.

The IMF is also concerned about the constitutional amendments concerning accountability.