IHC declares Navy Golf Course construction as illegal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that the Navy Golf Course’s construction in the Margalla Hills National Park was illegal on Wednesday and commanded the defense ministry to look into the matter.

The IHC also ordered the defense secretary to carry out a forensic audit to determine the cost to the national exchequer in a thorough 108-page verdict.

The Remount, Veterinary, and Farms Directorate of the Pakistani Army claimed ownership of 8068 acres of land in the national park, but this claim was also rejected by the court.

The court also ruled that the lease between the Pakistan Army’s Remount, Veterinary, and Farms Directorate and the Monal Restaurant was illegal.