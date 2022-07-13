Welfare of families of martyrs my first priority: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police provided foolproof security to Eid prayers gatherings across the province as well as maintained an atmosphere of law and order with the best performance of duties. He said that the police force in all the districts was on high alert during the Eid festivals and holidays for the protection of life and property of the citizens so that the citizens could enjoy the moments and joys of Eid in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that the performance of all the supervisory officers, office bearers and field staff of the province was commendable for the best performance of their duties.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the martyrs of Punjab Police are the forehead of our foreheads and as the Chief, the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is my first priority. He said that Punjab Police remembered the eternal sacrifices of its martyrs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and supervisory officers across the province visited the homes of their martyrs on Eid-ul-Adha and conveyed the message to their families that Happiness is by their side in moments and will never leave them alone in any moment of joy or sorrow.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers and men of Lahore Police Lines at Qila Gujar Singh after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers with the officers and men of Lahore Police. Special prayers were offered for him. IG Punjab received Eid from the soldiers one by one and appreciated their enthusiasm for performing their duties on the day of Eid. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan saluted the Martyrs Police Memorial at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh and laid a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the souls of the martyrs. The IG Punjab said that full security arrangements have been made for Eid prayers across the province and more than 35,000 youths and officers are performing security duties on the occasion of Eid. He said that Punjab Police must include the families of martyrs in its happiness and that is why Eid gifts have been sent to the homes of all martyrs. Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana said that the martyrs of the police sacrificed their lives for maintaining law and order and protection of the citizens and full security arrangements have been made for Eid in the provincial capital Lahore. DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry said that more than 8,000 personnel were on duty in the provincial capital Lahore on the occasion of Eid.