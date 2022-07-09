Gold price increases by Rs200 to Rs142,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs200 per tola and was sold at Rs142,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs142,000 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs121,914 against its sale at Rs121,742 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs111,754 against its sale at Rs111,597, All Sindh Sarafa Jewelers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1520 and Rs1,303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1842 against its sale at $1744, the association reported.