Pakistan congratulates Algeria on 60th Independence Day

Pakistan has congratulated the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on its 60th anniversary of independence.

The government and people of Algeria received the warmest congratulations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa).

In 1958, the two nations formally established diplomatic ties.

Additionally, both nations belong to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The main exports from Pakistan to Algeria are textile, sports equipment, and rice.

It is noteworthy that Algeria celebrates the anniversary of colonial Algeria’s independence from France on July 5, 1962.