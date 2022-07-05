Heavy rains leave 25 dead in Balochistan

Balochistan government has declared the provincial capital Quetta a calamity-hit district after two-day heavy rainfall killed at least 25 people and injured dozens others across the province, a private TV channel reported.

PDMA Director General Naseer Ahmed Nasar said three women and four children were also among the dead and added that 35 people were also injured in the rain-related incidents throughout the province during the last two days.

The relief commissioner also issued a notification to declare the provincial capital as calamity-hit after first spell of monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the province.

Balochistan government has also declared an emergency in Quetta to cope with the situation. “Assist and support the rains affected people,” Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo appealed in a statement. He directed all departments concerned to expedite the relief operation and reach the affected people.

The rescue workers made hectic efforts to provide timely relief to the affected people in Sariab, Pashtoonabad, Nawan Killi, Kharotabad and other parts of the provincial capital, PDMA DG Naseer Ahmed Nasar said. He said rains have damaged hundreds of mud-walled houses in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. PDMA has also launched its operations in Awaran, Bolan and other parts of the province.

Meanwhile, several areas in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were Tuesday flooded as monsoon rains came down in buckets, killing a child. Television footage showed vehicles submerged in rainwater in some places. The child drowned in the Leh Nullah in Rawalpindi’s Hazara Colony area, the Rescue 1122 said. According to 1122, two friends dared each other to jump in the nullah.

As they jumped, one of them drowned, while the other managed to get to the other side. A search operation was ongoing to recover the child’s body.

Meanwhile, four children who fell into the Korang Nullah in Islamabad while playing were rescued safely, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said. He appealed to people to stay away from drains during the rainy season. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the rescue teams for saving four children stranded in Korang Nullah.

In a statement, he commended the services of district administration, police and Rescue 1122, and Pakistan Navy for setting an excellent example of responsibility. The prime minister said this was an example to be emulated by other rescue teams in the rest of the country. He advised the parents to be vigilant about the safety of their children during the rainy season. The prime minister also asked the people to extend help to their fellow countrymen with the spirit of national and humanitarian compassion during the heavy downpours and flood situations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data showed 39mm of rain around the Leh Nullah in Pindi, 55mm in Saidpur village, 54mm in Golra, 36mm in Chaklala and 11mm in Shamsabad.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Tanveer Ahmed, said 60mm rainfall was recorded in the twin cities, adding that water levels had risen to 12 feet in the area around Leh Nullah in Pindi’s Katarian and nine feet in Gawalmandi.

The capital’s low-lying Sector H-13 as well as homes in Pindi’s Sadiqabad, Shamsabad, Dhok Kala Khan and Awan Colony were flooded, while rainwater also accumulated on the garrison city’s Jamia Masjid Road and Murree Road. As much as five feet of rainwater had accumulated in Sadiqabad. Residents in New Lalazar climbed to their rooftops, as rainwater started entering homes and vehicles were submerged.

A spokesperson for Wasa said Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and MD Wasa visited the Leh Nullah to ascertain the situation. The spokesperson said the water level had risen to 12 feet at Gawalmandi bridge. However, the water level was not expected to rise further because rain had stopped on Leh Nullah’s catchment area, he added. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and all institutions have been put on alert,” the deputy commissioner said. Meanwhile, heavy to moderate rain lashed Karachi for a second day on Tuesday flooding roads and neighbourhoods in various parts of the metropolis. Rainfall was reported in Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Clifton, Baldia Town, SITE area, Johar Town, Hub, Gadap Town, Bahria Town, Nazimabad and Surjani Town.