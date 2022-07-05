CDA hospital gets recognition for endocrinology specialization

ISLAMABAD: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan had recognized the CDA hospital’s department of endocrinology for specialization.

The CDA hospital was honored to be the first recognized super institute for endocrinology specialization, its spokesman told on Tuesday. Earlier, he said the specializations were being conducted in various fields including dermatology, radiology, general medicine ENT and PEDs etc.

However, specializations were added in two more fields upon the directions of the incumbent management of the authority including gynecology and super specialty in endocrinology. The department supervised by renowned endocrinologist Dr.

Sarwar Malik was set up six months ago which recently shifted to the newly constructed block at the hospital. Dr. Sarwar Malik was the only endocrinologist in the city who is deputed at the CDA hospital.

It may be mentioned that the CDA management was taking all possible steps to provide best medical facilities to its staff and their families.