Two traffic cops killed in DI Khan terror hit

Two traffic police officers were shot and killed by terrorists riding a motorcycle in Dera Ismael Khan (DI Khan) on Tuesday.

Shaukat and Habib Ullah were both traffic police officers.

Armed attackers struck their target, but they were able to flee the area.

On the grounds of Police Station Saddar DI Khan, which is close to Sabzi Mandi, the incident took place.

An operation was started to apprehend the evacuating terrorists from the area by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Saddar Police Station Saleem Khan.