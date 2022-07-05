Exports surge by 25.51pc to $31.760b in FY2022

The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.51pc during the fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $31.760b during July-June (2021-22) against the exports of $25.304b recorded during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 25.51pc.

The imports during the year under review also went up by 41.93pc by growing from $56.380b last year to $80.019b in July-June (2021-22). Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $48.259b, showing an increase of 55.29pc over the deficit of $31.076b recorded during last year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 5.83pc during June 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports during the month under review were recorded at $2.887b against the exports of $2.728b during the same month of last year.

The imports into the country increased from $21.57b in June 2021 to $7.722b in June 2022, showing growth of 21.57pc. On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 5.83pc during June 2022 as compared to the exports of $2.728b recorded during May 2022.

On the other hand, the imports into the country during June 2022 witnessed increase of 21.57pc as compared to the imports of $6.352b in May 2022, according to the PBS data.