Langu directs relevant sectors to remain alert in view of rain in Balochistan

QUETTA: Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home, Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday instructed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration, and concerned sectors to remain alert in view of rains in Balochistan.

According to hand out issued here, he directed to relevant the concerned agencies have been ordered to remain alert across the province in order to control unexpected storm.

He said that the Department of Meteorology has warned of calamity due to abnormal monsoon rains in Balochistan. Rescue 1122, PDMA, and concerned agencies remain vigilant.

He said that drainage from low-lying areas should be completed within the stipulated time, in this regard, the officers themselves should go out in the field and supervise the drainage work in order to ensure smooth traffic in the area.

He directed that in case of any untoward incident, the concerned sectors should reach the spot in time and started the rescue activities.