John Stamos shares never-before-seen photo with Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen

Our hearts could not be fuller thanks to John Stamos. On June 16, the Full House alum shared a never-before-seen photo himself with co-stars Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen hanging out by the ocean.

“#tbt. I love this picture so much,” Stamos wrote on Instagram. “A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming! I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004. Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am! @bobsaget #AshleyO”

Co-star Jodie Sweetin commented, “Oh yes!! I remember that house!!”

On Full House, which ended in 1995 after eight seasons, Saget played patriarch Danny Tanner, Jodie played his middle daughter Stephanie and Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen portrayed his youngest daughter, Michelle. Meanwhile, Stamos played their Uncle Jesse. He, Saget and Jodie reprised their roles on Netflix’s sequel series, Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.

In January, Saget died after hitting his head in a Florida hotel room. He was 65.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter after learning of his friend’s death. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

And today, he continues to honour the comedian’s memory. On June 12, Stamos paid tribute to Saget at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, where he presented Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo with the Impact Award, recognising Saget’s decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

“The funniest thing about Bob was that he had the insecurity of the best artist,” Stamos said in his speech. “Everyone around him knew how funny he was, how side-splitting he was, just so brilliant and he was also unparalleled in his generosity.”

Stamos, who shares 4-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, continued, “Personally, his legacy lives in my life. The guy taught me how to love deeply, fully allowing me to find such joy and such gratitude in my marriage and my fatherhood. Tonight’s Critic Choice Real TV Impact honour only affirms what we all know about Bob Saget’s grace and his goodness.”