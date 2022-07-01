Patel urges preventive measures against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel is personally supervising efforts to ensure effective measures for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued by the Health Ministry Spokesman Sajid Hussain Shah, the minister said the NCOC meets on a daily basis to deal with the situation emerging out of spread of Covid-19. “The cases of coronavirus are being closely monitored. We must take precautionary measures against coronavirus and ensure social distancing,” Patel said.

The minister said wearing of mask is essential during the time of Eid-ul-Adha and people should avoid going to crowded places. “To prevent coronavirus, get vaccinated and get your booster doses,” the minister said and appealed to the religious scholars to ensure social distancing in mosques. He said experts have advised to avoid hugging and shaking hands during Eid.