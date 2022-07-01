Anderson back as delayed England, India Test finale begins today

LONDON: England have recalled fast bowler James Anderson for the delayed fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Friday (today). Anderson missed the conclusion of England’s series whitewash of New Zealand when an ankle injury ruled him out of the third Test at Headingley. But the 39-year-old, England’s all-time record Test wicket taker, will return to the side against India even though replacement Jamie Overton scored 97 on his debut in Leeds. “Jamie got his opportunity to show what you can do in a cricket field and he gave the best account possible of himself,” England captain Ben Stokes told reporters at Edgbaston on Thursday. “He’s obviously someone that we see has a bright and long future for him going forward. It obviously must be very disappointing for him. That’s how sport at the top level can work sometimes.” In another change to an England team announced almost 24 hours ahead of the toss, Sam Billings will take over as wicketkeeper.

Billings was called up at short notice during the New Zealand series finale for his second Test appearance as a Covid-19 substitute for first-choice gloveman Ben Foakes, who was also hampered by a stiff back at Headingley. England could have handed the gloves to Jonny Bairstow, an experienced wicketkeeper at Test level, and given a debut to Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook. But, with Bairstow having scored 136 in the second Test against New Zealand and 162 in the series finale, the captain was keen for him to remain a specialist batsman. Friday’s match should have been played in Manchester last September but, hours before it was due to start at Old Trafford, it was postponed because of Covid-19 concerns in the India camp. India, 2-1 up in the five-match series, will be led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19. Former captain Virat Kohli is in the squad but team officials have entrusted the leadership to fast bowler Bumrah. India will face a rejuvenated England, who under their new leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum swept New Zealand 3-0 after winning just one of their previous 17 Tests.

Stand-in India skipper Bumrah in ‘deep water’:

India’s stand-in captain Bumrah is relishing the challenge of being in “deep water” against revitalised England. The fast bowler has been preferred as captain to Virat Kohli, even though the former India skipper is in the squad. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been named as Bumrah’s vice-captain at Edgbaston. It is a daunting test for rookie skipper Bumrah, but the 28-year-old is ready for the responsibility. “You play cricket for responsibility,” Bumrah told reporters at Edgbaston on Thursday. “When there is pressure the taste of success feels good. I’m always up for more responsibility. I love tough challenges and this is no different. You want to challenge yourself in deep water.” “I spoke to MS (Dhoni) — he was straight away captain of India, had never captained anyone else, and was one of the most successful ever. “I am only focused on how I can help the team, not what I have done before, how cricket conventions work or how the rules are set.”

McCullum said last week England’s performances against the Black Caps would “set alarm bells” off across the world. But Bumrah, the leading bowler in last year’s first four matches in the series with 18 wickets, refused to engage in a war of words with the former New Zealand captain. “We try to focus on our team more than the other team,” said Bumrah, a veteran of 29 Tests. “I don’t want to give a mental advantage. We don’t play to lose, to just compete or to draw. We play to win,” said Bumrah. India are bidding for a first Test series win in England since 2007 and just their fourth in total to set alongside successes in 1971 and 1986.