Non-provision of accurate data on dengue annoys CM Hamza

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed annoyance over the non-provision of accurate data about anti-dengue and stressed that the anti-dengue steps and the data should be compatible for achieving desired results.

While chairing a meeting to review steps for countering dengue and corona, the CM ordered to set up a dashboard for authentic dengue data. He also sought the performance report of every district within three days from the chief secretary about their anti-dengue measures. The anti-dengue arrangements should be reviewed through field visits and daily meetings; he said and made it clear that best-performing districts would be commended while bad performers would be held accountable. Similarly, the CM ordered that assistance be sought from public representatives at the level of wards and union councils for dengue control. Diseases like corona, dengue and congo virus are challenges and must be addressed in a coordinated manner; he noted and vowed to meet the challenge of saving people from these diseases.

The meeting was also briefed about the corona, dengue and congo virus. Different experts presented their suggestions and it was decided to set up dengue counters in government hospitals.

Provincial Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir MPA, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others were present while deputy commissioners and health CEOs of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Sheikhupura participated through video link.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif went to the residence of slain Mujahid Ali in Shahdara. He expressed his sorrow and grief over the tragic incident to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The CM regretted that their son was unjustly killed and added that he has come to share their grief. ”I cannot bring back your beloved son but I will ensure justice,” he assured.

Consoling the bereaved family, the CM said that the accused will not escape from punishment. Indiscriminate action will be taken and this case will be made an example, he further said. Those who have committed this injustice will be given exemplary punishment and I will personally review the progress on this case; said Hamza Shahbaz and assured that every possible care of the affected family will be ensured. The government stands with your family; he stated and handed over a cheque of Rs.3 million to the affected family.

Talking to the media, the CM said that making a horrible example of the criminals involved in heinous crimes by enforcing the law is a challenge. It is the political will of this government that lawlessness will be eradicated; he vowed and regretted that 35% of the cameras of the Safe City project have remained out of order for the last four years. What could be crueller in Lahore than this? This government never sings the mantra of all is good. Instead, we are focusing on building the capacity of the police to control crime; he said and added that crime will be controlled by employing the concept of good policing with the help of the latest technology.

Police are no longer posted on personal likes and dislikes; he emphasised and regretted that appointments were made with the police department on recommendations in the past.

He said that the incumbent government was treating Kasur as a study case and added that he reviews the progress whenever there is an incident of crime. With the help of technology and good policing, law enforcement will be ensured, he added. If the police recruitments are made on recommendations then how will the police work? The government will encourage professionalism; he further said and maintained that challenges will be faced.

The CM regretted that the constitutional crisis was created in Punjab in the past three months as the Speaker Punjab Assembly did not follow the constitution nor did the President who violated the constitution on the orders of Imran Niazi.

This three-month-long constitutional crisis must be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, he remarked. Despite the constitutional crisis, the people were given Rs. 160 subsidy for each bag of 10 kg flour. This constitutional crisis could not stop us from public service, he added. The CM announced that from 1st July, medicines and cancer drugs would be provided free of cost to patients in all districts of Punjab.