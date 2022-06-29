Terror in South Punjab

It has been nearly two decades since Pakistan realised enough was enough and read the cue to launch an operation against militant gangs. But its governments have repeatedly failed to weed out bandits, especially those comfortably cushioned in South Punjab’s lush riverine areas.

That the last successful mega operation (Zarb-e-Ahan) was led by none other than the Corps Commander using his fleet of helicopters to target the notorious Chotu gang after it had taken over 20 police officers hostage speaks volumes about the tenacity of the criminals involved. These are no petty pickpocketers but dozens of entities operating along the Dera Ghazi Khan stretch.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s deployment of over three hundred law enforcement officers and the much-talked-of four-phased strategy does carry the bearings of a determined state. Rightly so, because armed-to-the-teeth, violent kings unleashing terror to sustain their control over smuggling routes and extortion channels have no place in a sovereign state in the 22nd year of the new age. Are we still sitting ducks for shady connivances between the likes of the Ladi Gang and separatist elements like the Baloch Liberation Army?

It goes without saying that brilliant intelligence-gathering and building linkages across the rural belt holds the key to forcing the mice to come out of their holes. Only after an exemplary performance by the Sindh Rangers cracked down upon terrorist outfits in Lyari, a semblance of stability could prevail in Karachi.

All talks of wrestling Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur out of the iron-fisted clasp before they again turn into “no-go areas” need to be backed by quantifiable action. If Border Military Police appears too weak of a force, Rangers and even Army should be called in beforehand. After all, guarding the front door against these roaches who cannot wait to wiggle in and destroy the writ of the land should be the primary goal. Per Angusta Ad Augusta! *