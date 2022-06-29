CHE directorate to be renamed, HQ shifted to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: In a major step to bring reform to the health sector, Directorate of Central Health Establishment (DoCHE) has been shifted to its parent building in Karachi. A notification to this effect has been issued.

The mandate of DoCHE is vast and comprises of the whole country. The name “Directorate of Central Health Establishment did not reflect the mandated activities of the department and warranted a change in its name co-relating with its assigned activities and allocated business. It has therefore been decided to change the name of the department to Border and Health Services pakistan which is consistent with its role and mandate. A formal request in this regard has been sent to the Cabinet Division for amendment in Rules of Business, shared spokesperson of the Ministry of NHSR&C.

DoCHE is working as a leading department of Public Health, providing dynamic monitoring and response framework to Public Health Emergencies of international concern at Points of Entry.

The mandate of DoCHE is to prevent spread of diseases of Global Impact with effective and comprehensive implementation of International Health Regulations and screening of international passengers at arrival for any communicable disease.

DoCHE has its setups in all major ports, airports and borders where doctors and paramedical staff are deputed for prevention of communicable diseases in Pakistan.

This step will further enhance clarity and scope of work of DoCHE to continue to facilitating the public.