Yumna’s latest Instagram post goes viral

Actor Yumna Zaidi shared a heartwarming video of her caressing a bird on her hand and it is going viral. The viral video on Instagram showed the 32-year-old star kissing a blue-coloured bird that was in her hand. The clip got millions of views and thousands of likes within an hour since it was uploaded.

Netizens came with heartwarming comments about the video.

The actor posts cute pictures of her spending time with animals with her 5.9 million Instagram followers. Her images with a goat and a dog were a hit on the internet as well.

Moreover, Yumna Zaidi shares images of her and behind-the-scenes of her projects as well.

Yumna Zaidi is one of the leading names in the industry at the moment and is known for her acclaimed performances in many superhit projects. She made her TV debut in 2012 with a supporting role in ARY Digital’s Thakan.

She was seen in superhit projects Khushi Ek Roag, Sannata, Guzaarish, Pukaar and Sinf-e-Aahan also.