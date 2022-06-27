Six-year-old Pakistani kid successfully treated for brainstem tumor in China

A 6-year-old Pakistani child has been successfully treated for brainstem tumor at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University (ZNWU) in China.

“Thank you so much! Chinese doctors and nurses are so nice. Your efforts mean a lot to my family,” said Muhammad Arshad, the father of Arshad Jr who was diagnosed with brainstem tumor in the beginning of 2022.

According to China Economic Net, Arshad, who is a university teacher in Islamabad, was worried about his son as Pakistani doctors were uncertain about the success of operation.

Two of his friends, with whom he established friendship while pursuing his doctoral degree on cognitive science at Tsinghua University, China, recommended Professor Chen Jincao, a top expert on neurosurgery and also chief physician of ZNWU, for his son’s treatment.

Arshad took his son and wife to Wuhan, where after the quarantine due to COVID-19, Arshad Jr. was admitted to ZNWU on May 11, 2022.

Professor Chen had a consultation with experts from 10 departments, including pediatrics, oncology and chemoradiotherapy to devise the best treatment plan for Arshad Jr. However, the test results of Arshad Jr were not very good.

“The tumor has invaded 80 percent of brainstem, which is rare,” said Professor Chen. “It means the following surgery will be difficult and it also presents a tough challenge to the medical team.” However, Arshad expressed complete trust in Professor Chen and gave him a go ahead.

On May 17, Professor Chen and his teammates took a “three in one” surgery for Arshad Jr., which consisted of brainstem lesion resection, decompressive craniectomy and lateral ventricle intraperitoneal shunt.

The surgery lasted for six hours, which not only got the expected goal but also laid a foundation for the following treatment, said Xu Chengshi, an associate chief physician of neurosurgery department, and a member of the medical team for Arshad Jr.

After the operation, Arshad Jr was treated in the ICU for seven days, and then he was transferred to the general ward.

His parents were very appreciated for that. His father said, “It proved that my decision to take the surgery in China made several months ago was very correct.” “It is our bounden duty to cure patients by our professional knowledge and skill. Besides, we hope to show our sincere care and bring warmth to our Batie (Pakistani iron brothers),” said Xu.

Xu told China Economic Net (CEN) that their team made special efforts to take good care of Arshad Jr.

On one hand, Arshad Jr. was also put in a single ward to facilitate their living here. The nursing team with English speaking nurses was arranged for better communications with Arshad Jr. and his parents.

On the other hand, ZNWU and Professor Chen’s team made a partial remission of fees for their patient.

On June 2, Professor Chen, Xu and Hu Qin, the nursing supervisor came to the ward of Arshad Jr and presented traditional Chinese rice-pudding, sachet and toys to them.

Arshad Jr greeted them with a wave. When the toy was put before Arshad Jr., excitement was shining in his eyes.

Professor Chen said Arshad Jr’s situation was getting better and encouraged the boy to continue to bravely beat the disease.

Xu told CEN that Arshad Jr would be discharged from hospital in July 2022.

“We are willing to serve more patients including people from countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), for the building of a community with a shared future for all mankind,” he added.