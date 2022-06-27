Nepra raises electricity rate by Rs7.90

Nepra has approved a Rs7.90/unit increase in the price of electricity under the category of monthly fuel adjustment charges, which is yet another surprise for the people suffering from inflation.

On Monday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) was deliberating a petition calling for an increase in the cost of electricity. The increase was authorized under the category of monthly fuel adjustment fees.

Later, Nepra will publish its comprehensive verdict.

The new increase in electricity rates will result in an additional cost to consumers of Rs113 billion.